Tata Capital Growth Fund invests in diagnostics firm Aarthi Scans

Founded in 2000, Aarthi Scans is currently managed by a family-run team of radiologists, Prasanna Vignesh, Aarthi Prasanna and Arunkumar Govindarajan. It has a chain of more than 45 diagnostic centres and over 100 collection centres spread across 10 states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Pondicherry, Kerala and West Bengal. The company plans to double its network by expanding in existing cities and entering other major metros, the statement said.