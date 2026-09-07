Tata Capital Healthcare Fund expects more IPO candidates from its latest ₹2,500 crore fund

Mumbai: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) expects to return cash to investors for over half of the companies in its recently launched ₹2,500 crore third fund through initial public offerings (IPOs), in a shift from the earlier funds that predominantly exited via strategic sales and secondary transactions, a top executive at the firm said.
“Our first fund, which primarily focused on early-growth companies, relied heavily on strategic acquisitions and secondary sales for exits, while the second fund is also expected to see secondary sales as the exit route, alongside a few IPOs,” Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner at the firm, told Mint in an interview. “In the third fund, we will see an evolution as we anticipate a bulk of liquidity (more than 50%) to come through public listings.”