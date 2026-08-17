Tata Capital Healthcare Fund leads $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) and Swiss investor Blue Earth Capital AG on Monday announced a $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics for an undisclosed equity stake. The investment in Tenet marks one of the first investments from Tata Capital Healthcare’s Fund III, which achieved its first close earlier this year.
Tenet Diagnostics was founded in 2018 and has emerged as a leading integrated diagnostics platform focused on building a nationwide network of high-quality radiology and pathology centres. It currently operates over 35 diagnostic centres across 14 states, with a pan-India B2B laboratory network, and over 3,000 superspecialty tests.