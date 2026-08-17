Tata Capital Healthcare Fund leads $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) and Swiss investor Blue Earth Capital AG on Monday announced a $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics for an undisclosed equity stake. The investment in Tenet marks one of the first investments from Tata Capital Healthcare’s Fund III, which achieved its first close earlier this year.
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) and Swiss investor Blue Earth Capital AG on Monday announced a $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics for an undisclosed equity stake. The investment in Tenet marks one of the first investments from Tata Capital Healthcare’s Fund III, which achieved its first close earlier this year.
Tenet Diagnostics was founded in 2018 and has emerged as a leading integrated diagnostics platform focused on building a nationwide network of high-quality radiology and pathology centres. It currently operates over 35 diagnostic centres across 14 states, with a pan-India B2B laboratory network, and over 3,000 superspecialty tests.
Tenet Diagnostics was founded in 2018 and has emerged as a leading integrated diagnostics platform focused on building a nationwide network of high-quality radiology and pathology centres. It currently operates over 35 diagnostic centres across 14 states, with a pan-India B2B laboratory network, and over 3,000 superspecialty tests.
Amid rising private equity interest in healthcare, ongoing consolidation among chains, and the sector's push into specialised care and smaller cities, the fund said this investment will fuel Tenet's next phase of growth. The company plans to deepen its presence in existing markets, strengthen its B2B network, and pursue acquisitions, TCHF said in the release.
Backing growth
TCHF is the healthcare-focused private equity arm of Tata Capital Ltd, founded in 2010. It has raised and manages about $400 million across Funds I and II, and at the first close of Fund III, it has invested in 20 companies and achieved 8 successful exits.
“Diagnostics is increasingly becoming a consumer-driven category where patients value speed, transparency, and accuracy. Under Sricharan’s leadership, Tenet has built one of the fastest-growing integrated diagnostics platforms in India, a model still rare at this scale,” said Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund.
Chandramouli said Tenet's growth has been disciplined, backed by strong accreditation and a balanced mix of B2B and B2C business, with a playbook already proven across three states. Through Fund III, TCHF is backing that discipline as a ‘capital-plus’ partner, contributing its expertise and network to power Tenet's next stage of growth, she added.
Veda Corporate Advisors was the exclusive financial advisor to Tenet Diagnostics and its shareholders on this transaction.
Tenet will use the funding to deepen its footprint across India, founder and managing director Sricharan Devineni said in the release.
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund III (TCHF III) achieved its first close on February 20, 2026. In its previous fund, Fund II, the firm invested in companies such as medical device maker Harsoria Healthcare, generics formulations company Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, Noble Plus, as well as diagnostics chains such as Atulaya Healthcare and Anderson Diagnostic Services.
The investment comes at a time when major listed diagnostics players such as Metropolis Healthcare and Dr Lal PathLabs are deepening their focus on tier-2 and tier-3 markets while pursuing pan-India growth.