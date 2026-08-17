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Tata Capital Healthcare Fund leads $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics

Jessica Jani
2 min read17 Aug 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Tenet Diagnostics was founded in 2018 and has emerged as a leading integrated diagnostics platform focused on building a nationwide network of high-quality radiology and pathology centres.
Tenet Diagnostics was founded in 2018 and has emerged as a leading integrated diagnostics platform focused on building a nationwide network of high-quality radiology and pathology centres.
Summary

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund and Blue Earth Capital have put $30 million into Tenet Diagnostics, marking one of the first deployments from TCHF's newly closed Fund III. 

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Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) and Swiss investor Blue Earth Capital AG on Monday announced a $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics for an undisclosed equity stake. The investment in Tenet marks one of the first investments from Tata Capital Healthcare’s Fund III, which achieved its first close earlier this year.

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) and Swiss investor Blue Earth Capital AG on Monday announced a $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics for an undisclosed equity stake. The investment in Tenet marks one of the first investments from Tata Capital Healthcare’s Fund III, which achieved its first close earlier this year.

Tenet Diagnostics was founded in 2018 and has emerged as a leading integrated diagnostics platform focused on building a nationwide network of high-quality radiology and pathology centres. It currently operates over 35 diagnostic centres across 14 states, with a pan-India B2B laboratory network, and over 3,000 superspecialty tests.

Tenet Diagnostics was founded in 2018 and has emerged as a leading integrated diagnostics platform focused on building a nationwide network of high-quality radiology and pathology centres. It currently operates over 35 diagnostic centres across 14 states, with a pan-India B2B laboratory network, and over 3,000 superspecialty tests.

Also Read | Apollo Q1 profit surges 34%, expands bed capacity

Amid rising private equity interest in healthcare, ongoing consolidation among chains, and the sector's push into specialised care and smaller cities, the fund said this investment will fuel Tenet's next phase of growth. The company plans to deepen its presence in existing markets, strengthen its B2B network, and pursue acquisitions, TCHF said in the release.

Backing growth

TCHF is the healthcare-focused private equity arm of Tata Capital Ltd, founded in 2010. It has raised and manages about $400 million across Funds I and II, and at the first close of Fund III, it has invested in 20 companies and achieved 8 successful exits.

“Diagnostics is increasingly becoming a consumer-driven category where patients value speed, transparency, and accuracy. Under Sricharan’s leadership, Tenet has built one of the fastest-growing integrated diagnostics platforms in India, a model still rare at this scale,” said Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund.

Also Read | US generics tariffs more negotiation tactic than real threat, says Mazumdar-Shaw

Chandramouli said Tenet's growth has been disciplined, backed by strong accreditation and a balanced mix of B2B and B2C business, with a playbook already proven across three states. Through Fund III, TCHF is backing that discipline as a ‘capital-plus’ partner, contributing its expertise and network to power Tenet's next stage of growth, she added.

Veda Corporate Advisors was the exclusive financial advisor to Tenet Diagnostics and its shareholders on this transaction.

Tenet will use the funding to deepen its footprint across India, founder and managing director Sricharan Devineni said in the release.

Also Read | Metropolis ups small-town presence to capture shift toward organized healthcare

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund III (TCHF III) achieved its first close on February 20, 2026. In its previous fund, Fund II, the firm invested in companies such as medical device maker Harsoria Healthcare, generics formulations company Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, Noble Plus, as well as diagnostics chains such as Atulaya Healthcare and Anderson Diagnostic Services.

The investment comes at a time when major listed diagnostics players such as Metropolis Healthcare and Dr Lal PathLabs are deepening their focus on tier-2 and tier-3 markets while pursuing pan-India growth.

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Meet the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

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HomeCompaniesNewsTata Capital Healthcare Fund leads $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund leads $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics

Jessica Jani
2 min read17 Aug 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Tenet Diagnostics was founded in 2018 and has emerged as a leading integrated diagnostics platform focused on building a nationwide network of high-quality radiology and pathology centres.
Tenet Diagnostics was founded in 2018 and has emerged as a leading integrated diagnostics platform focused on building a nationwide network of high-quality radiology and pathology centres.
Summary

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund and Blue Earth Capital have put $30 million into Tenet Diagnostics, marking one of the first deployments from TCHF's newly closed Fund III. 

Gift this article

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) and Swiss investor Blue Earth Capital AG on Monday announced a $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics for an undisclosed equity stake. The investment in Tenet marks one of the first investments from Tata Capital Healthcare’s Fund III, which achieved its first close earlier this year.

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) and Swiss investor Blue Earth Capital AG on Monday announced a $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics for an undisclosed equity stake. The investment in Tenet marks one of the first investments from Tata Capital Healthcare’s Fund III, which achieved its first close earlier this year.

Tenet Diagnostics was founded in 2018 and has emerged as a leading integrated diagnostics platform focused on building a nationwide network of high-quality radiology and pathology centres. It currently operates over 35 diagnostic centres across 14 states, with a pan-India B2B laboratory network, and over 3,000 superspecialty tests.

Tenet Diagnostics was founded in 2018 and has emerged as a leading integrated diagnostics platform focused on building a nationwide network of high-quality radiology and pathology centres. It currently operates over 35 diagnostic centres across 14 states, with a pan-India B2B laboratory network, and over 3,000 superspecialty tests.

Also Read | Apollo Q1 profit surges 34%, expands bed capacity

Amid rising private equity interest in healthcare, ongoing consolidation among chains, and the sector's push into specialised care and smaller cities, the fund said this investment will fuel Tenet's next phase of growth. The company plans to deepen its presence in existing markets, strengthen its B2B network, and pursue acquisitions, TCHF said in the release.

Backing growth

TCHF is the healthcare-focused private equity arm of Tata Capital Ltd, founded in 2010. It has raised and manages about $400 million across Funds I and II, and at the first close of Fund III, it has invested in 20 companies and achieved 8 successful exits.

“Diagnostics is increasingly becoming a consumer-driven category where patients value speed, transparency, and accuracy. Under Sricharan’s leadership, Tenet has built one of the fastest-growing integrated diagnostics platforms in India, a model still rare at this scale,” said Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund.

Also Read | US generics tariffs more negotiation tactic than real threat, says Mazumdar-Shaw

Chandramouli said Tenet's growth has been disciplined, backed by strong accreditation and a balanced mix of B2B and B2C business, with a playbook already proven across three states. Through Fund III, TCHF is backing that discipline as a ‘capital-plus’ partner, contributing its expertise and network to power Tenet's next stage of growth, she added.

Veda Corporate Advisors was the exclusive financial advisor to Tenet Diagnostics and its shareholders on this transaction.

Tenet will use the funding to deepen its footprint across India, founder and managing director Sricharan Devineni said in the release.

Also Read | Metropolis ups small-town presence to capture shift toward organized healthcare

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund III (TCHF III) achieved its first close on February 20, 2026. In its previous fund, Fund II, the firm invested in companies such as medical device maker Harsoria Healthcare, generics formulations company Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, Noble Plus, as well as diagnostics chains such as Atulaya Healthcare and Anderson Diagnostic Services.

The investment comes at a time when major listed diagnostics players such as Metropolis Healthcare and Dr Lal PathLabs are deepening their focus on tier-2 and tier-3 markets while pursuing pan-India growth.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTata Capital Healthcare Fund leads $30 million investment in Tenet Diagnostics
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