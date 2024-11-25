Companies
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund to increase investment ticket size to $25 million
Jessica Jani 5 min read 25 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
- The healthcare and life sciences-focused PE fund has raised a total $200 million across its two funds - TCHF I (2012) and TCHF II (2022). So far, it has deployed 90% of its $130 million second fund corpus.
Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) is planning to increase the ticket size of each of its investments to around $25 million, from $10-18 million currently, the private equity (PE) fund’s managing partner Visalakshi Chandramouli said, as demand for healthcare in the world's fifth-largest economy grows.
