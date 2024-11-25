Tata Capital Healthcare Fund to increase investment ticket size to $25 million

“Healthtech, by nature of the business itself, it's not something which, at least at an investment level, will be an Ebitda positive," Chandramouli said. “If you look at our fund two, nine of our 10 investments are mid-sized revenue companies with a strong growth as well as with solid Ebitda margins. Even our healthtech portfolio has a very strong growth, but it's the only one which is not yet Ebitda positive," she added. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and is a key measure of a company's profitability.