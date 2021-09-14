Tata Capital introduces digital ‘Loan Against Mutual Funds’. How to apply

Tata Capital’s digital loan offering is provided against a wide range of equity and debt schemes across mutual funds. Customers can avail of the loan amount by marking a lien on the mutual fund units which are managed by various asset management companies. Backed by technology and analytics, LAMF is a personalized product to meet the diverse fund requirements of the customer. The loan amount is customized based on the value of the units in the mutual fund folio and tenure.

