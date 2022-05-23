Tata Capital Ltd, the financial services company of the Tata Group, has launched ‘Loan Against Shares’, an end-to-end integrated digital financial offering that aims to provide customers with an easy and seamless experience, said the firm.

Customers can avail loans up to ₹5 crores by simply pledging their dematerialised shares online, facilitated by NSDL. The entire process, after the required approvals by the respective Depository Participant, is completed in the same day. Customers can simply visit Tata Capital’s website for a paperless, fast and simple user experience. The loan amount is customized based on the value of shares in the portfolio of the customer, as per the statement shared by the firm.

According to the firm, the key benefits of Tata Capital’s Digital Loan Against Shares are:

-End to End paperless journey – from registration to loan account creation

-Online KYC and pledging of shares via NSDL

-Electronic signing of loan documents along with E Nach facility

-Easy-to-use online portal for disbursement, repayment, additional pledging and de-pledging

Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital Officer, Tata Capital said, “Digital LAS is part of our endeavor to enable our customers to meet their financial requirements in way that is simple and convenient. Further, LAS offering can be customized and customers can have quick access to funds. We are confident LAS will immensely benefit our customers as we continue to add more such differentiated products to our suite of digital products."