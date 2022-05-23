Tata Capital introduces digital loan against shares

Customers can avail loans up to ₹5 crores by simply pledging their dematerialised shares online, facilitated by NSDL. The entire process, after the required approvals by the respective Depository Participant, is completed in the same day. Customers can simply visit Tata Capital’s website for a paperless, fast and simple user experience. The loan amount is customized based on the value of shares in the portfolio of the customer, as per the statement shared by the firm.