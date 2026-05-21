Tata Capital listing gain cushions Tata Sons from dividend fall blow

Mumbai/Bengaluru: A ₹6,700-crore windfall from the listing of Tata Capital last October will help Tata Sons offset an over 10% decline in dividend income from its listed companies, helping the holding company end FY26 with its overall revenue higher than the previous year. The one-off boost comes as Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder in Tata Sons, raised concern over mounting losses in newer businesses that continue to consume significant funding.
Tata Trusts, worried over ballooning losses, has sought clarity on Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s plans for these companies, including its aviation business under Air India and e-commerce under Tata Digital, to help them turn the corner.
According to an analysis by Mint, 13 Tata Group companies, which together accounted for 94% of Tata Sons’ dividend income in FY25, contributed ₹32,615 crore in FY26, down 10.3% from ₹36,342 crore of the previous fiscal. Specifically, this decline was mainly due to lower income from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, which together accounted for 85.5% of Tata Sons’ standalone revenue in FY25.