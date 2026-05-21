Tata Capital listing gain cushions Tata Sons from dividend fall blow

Mumbai/Bengaluru: A ₹6,700-crore windfall from the listing of Tata Capital last October will help Tata Sons offset an over 10% decline in dividend income from its listed companies, helping the holding company end FY26 with its overall revenue higher than the previous year. The one-off boost comes as Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder in Tata Sons, raised concern over mounting losses in newer businesses that continue to consume significant funding.
Mumbai/Bengaluru: A ₹6,700-crore windfall from the listing of Tata Capital last October will help Tata Sons offset an over 10% decline in dividend income from its listed companies, helping the holding company end FY26 with its overall revenue higher than the previous year. The one-off boost comes as Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder in Tata Sons, raised concern over mounting losses in newer businesses that continue to consume significant funding.
Tata Trusts, worried over ballooning losses, has sought clarity on Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s plans for these companies, including its aviation business under Air India and e-commerce under Tata Digital, to help them turn the corner.
Tata Trusts, worried over ballooning losses, has sought clarity on Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran’s plans for these companies, including its aviation business under Air India and e-commerce under Tata Digital, to help them turn the corner.
According to an analysis by Mint, 13 Tata Group companies, which together accounted for 94% of Tata Sons’ dividend income in FY25, contributed ₹32,615 crore in FY26, down 10.3% from ₹36,342 crore of the previous fiscal. Specifically, this decline was mainly due to lower income from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, which together accounted for 85.5% of Tata Sons’ standalone revenue in FY25.
TCS reported a nearly 12% fall in dividend income in FY26, while Tata Motors’s dividend income slipped 4%.
TCS’s payout to shareholders was lower since the country’s largest IT services firm had spent ₹6,770 crore on two acquisitions last year to make itself future-ready amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that pose an existential threat to the country’s $315 billion IT outsourcing industry.
The lower dividend from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles also reflected its challenges: its first annual revenue decline in five years and an operating loss in FY26, hit by over $1 billion in additional costs from US tariff hikes and a cyberattack at its British luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
Dividends paid by Tata Chemicals Ltd and Tata Investment Corp. also declined in FY26, while those from Tata Steel—the second-highest dividend-payer in the group—and Titan Co. Ltd were similar to the FY25 payouts.
Tata's seven other listed firms, including Tata Power Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Tata Capital, paid higher dividends in FY26.
Nevertheless, a one-time gain of over ₹6,700 crore from Tata Capital’s listing would help Tata Sons report higher standalone revenue.
Tata Capital raised about ₹15,512 crore through its stock market listing in October last year. Of this, the non-banking financial services firm received ₹6,846 crore from issuance of new shares, while Tata Sons and International Finance Corporation were expected to raise ₹7,498 crore and ₹1,167 crore, respectively, through some share sales, according to the company’s draft red herring prospectus. After accounting for long-term capital gains tax and related expenses, Tata Sons is estimated to retain at least ₹6,700 crore.
To be sure, Mint’s analysis includes only 13 Tata Group firms, as some are yet to report their earnings.
There was no immediate response from Tata Sons to Mint's emailed request on Wednesday for a comment on the matter.
“A lower dividend income suggests that cash flow for Tata Sons could be a concern. This is because Tatas have diversified businesses, and as a result, some of the portfolio businesses have their challenges and have returned less money,” said Sougata Ray, professor and chair at the Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.
However, there are other significant funding sources too, he added. “Please understand that dividend income is not the sole source of funds for new businesses, including Tata Digital, Tata Electronics and Air India, said Ray, who also serves as an independent director at TRF, a listed engineering firm of Tata Steel. "Tata Sons has significant accumulated net earnings, it is debt-free, and above all, its holdings in listed entities give it considerable options to fund these businesses.”
“I don't think any one trustee would be worried about a fall in dividend income. They are looking for clarity on when some of these businesses would start generating cash,” he said.
At Tata Sons' board meeting on 24 February 2026, Noel Tata, who took over as the chair of Tata Trusts on 11 October 2024, sought clarity on the roadmap to make its e-commerce and aviation businesses profitable. The six-member Tata Sons board later deferred its decision on giving Chandrasekaran a third five-year term from February 2027.
Tata Sons is the holding company of the Tata Group, and its sole source of revenue is dividend income and share repurchases from two dozen listed companies, as well as the sale of shares.
Under Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons has invested over $11 billion in Air India, Tata Electronics and Tata Digital.
Last week, Singapore Airlines Ltd, which owns 25.1% in Air India, disclosed in its financials that the Indian carrier could post nearly $3 billion in losses in FY26, as foreign exchange losses, airspace disruptions and elevated fuel costs battered the airline over the year.
Tata Sons and its privately-held businesses—including Air India, Tata Electronics and Tata Digital—are expected to report their financials in July.