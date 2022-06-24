The plant captures 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year - which will be equivalent to taking over 20,000 cars off the roads and reducing TCE’s carbon emissions by more than 10%.
Tata Chemicals Europe on Friday officially opened the UK's first industrial-scale carbon capture and usage plant, signalling a key milestone in the race to meet the UK’s net-zero targets. The investment deal aggregated to £20 million.
In a statement, the company said, the project will help unlock the future of carbon capture in the UK as it demonstrates the viability of the technology to remove carbon dioxide from power plant emissions and to use it in high-end manufacturing applications.
Further, the company notified that in a world-first, carbon dioxide captured from energy generation emissions is being purified to food and pharmaceutical grade and used as a raw material in the manufacture of sodium bicarbonate which will be known as Ecokarb.
"This unique and innovative process is patented in the UK with further patents pending in key territories around the world," it said.
Under the plan, Ecokarb will be exported to over 60 countries around the world, generating tens of millions of export revenue every year.
Martin Ashcroft, Managing Director of Tata Chemicals Europe, said: “The completion of the carbon capture and utilisation (“CCU") demonstration plant enables us to reduce our carbon emissions, whilst securing our supply of high purity carbon dioxide, a critical raw material, helping us to grow the export of our pharmaceutical-grade products across the world."
Ashcroft added, "With the support of our parent company, Tata Chemicals, and BEIS, we have been able to deliver this hugely innovative project, enabling our UK operations to take a major step in our carbon emissions reduction journey. Since 2000 we’ve reduced our carbon intensity by 50% and have a clear roadmap to reduce this by 80% by 2030."
Tata Chemicals Europe's carbon capture plant, which was supported with a £4.2 million grant through the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s (“BEIS") Energy Innovation Programme - marks a major step towards sustainable manufacturing.
This will result in the company making net-zero sodium bicarbonate and one of the lowest carbon footprint sodium carbonate products in the world.
On the opening of the plant, Mike Amesbury, MP for Weaver Vale said, "The investment made by Tata Chemicals Europe in this leading-edge carbon capture plant will not only support the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions here, but it will also pave the way for others to use this technology. Tata Chemicals Europe helps support over 1000 jobs so this type of sustainable investment will help secure chemical manufacturing in Cheshire for future generations."
Also, Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said, "This cutting-edge plant, backed by £4.2 million government funding, demonstrates how carbon capture is attracting new private capital into the UK and is boosting new innovation in green technologies."
“It also highlights our commitment to provide long-term, high-quality jobs in our local communities which is a key part of our modern industrial strategy as we work towards a net-zero economy," Martin Ashcroft added.
Tata Chemicals Europe is the only business in the UK to make these products which are used to make essential items in everyday life, from glass, washing detergents, and pharmaceuticals to food, animal feed, and water purification.