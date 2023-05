“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. May 23, 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, have re-appointed Mr. R. Mukundan (DIN: 00778253) as Managing Director & CEO for a further term of 5 (five) years with effect from November 26, 2023 upto November 25, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company," said Tata Chemicals in a stock exchange filing today.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the firm in Q4FY23 was ₹4,407 Cr, up 26.60% YoY from ₹3,481 Cr in Q4FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹16,789 Cr, up from ₹12,622 Cr in FY22. In Q4FY23, the company's consolidated net expenses were ₹3,809 Cr, up from ₹3,098 Cr in Q4FY22, while in FY23, they were ₹14,265 Cr, up from ₹11,426 Cr in FY22.

Tata Chemicals' consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23 was ₹709 Cr, up 61.87% year on year from ₹438 Cr in the same quarter of FY22. For the whole fiscal year, it was ₹2,317 Cr as opposed to ₹1,258 Cr in FY22. During Q4FY23, Tata Chemicals' consolidated EPS increased to Rs. 27.91 from Rs. 18.17 in Q4FY22.

The shares of Tata Chemicals closed today on the NSE at ₹981.80 apiece down by 0.55% from the previous close of ₹987.20. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,214.90 on (11-Oct-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹773.35 on (01-July-2022).