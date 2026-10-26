Tata Chemicals shares latest update on TCML dispute in Kenya High Court matter — What the case is all about

Tata Chemicals Ltd said on Saturday Kenya's High Court has ruled that it has no jurisdiction over the dispute involving its East African subsidiary, TCML, a major soda-ash producer in Africa.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, Tata Chemicals informed that "The High Court of Kenya has passed an order dated October 23, 2026, that the Court has no jurisdiction over the dispute and cannot take any further steps."

This comes after Kenyan President William Ruto had earlier ordered the Indian firm to leave the century-old Magadi soda ash operation it has run for two decades.

Following this, in September, Tata Chemicals said, as per PTI, that its Kenyan subsidiary, TCML, is "fully compliant with the regulatory requirements" and has submitted all documentation the government sought.

What's the case so far? In September, the company said that the TCML had received the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs' suspension letter dated July 28.

On August 11, TCML submitted all the required information, reports and documentation," and was "awaiting the Ministry's review of submissions and its further direction."

Tata Chemicals had asserted that it respects the authority of the Government of Kenya and remains committed to constructive engagement through the appropriate legal and regulatory channels to resolve the outstanding matters.

The company's priority "continues to be the well-being of our employees, the Magadi community, our stakeholders in Kenya and continued economic development of Kenya", Tata Chemicals had said.

Tata Chemicals said it has operated the Magadi plant since the company acquired it in 2005.

What's the latest? Following the Kenyan High Court's observation, Tata Chemicals said it Kenyan subsidiary Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd (TCML) is examining the order and will take legal and all other necessary steps for way forward in this matter, the filing said.

Tata Chemicals noted that the Committee, led by the Principal Secretary for Mining on behalf of the Ministry and the Chief Executive Officer of TCML, is undertaking a detailed technical review of all matters.

The panel will submit a report to the office of the Cabinet Secretary for consideration and "further direction to establish a sustainable framework that promotes responsible mining, value addition, community development and mutually beneficial partnerships", the company said.

Kenya is the world's fourth-largest producer of natural soda ash, accounting for about 1 per cent of global output, according to the US Geological Survey. Sodium carbonate, as the compound is also known, is used in glassmaking, cleaning products and electric-vehicle battery manufacturing.