Tata Cliq, the flagship e-commerce platform of Tata Group, is focusing on premium brands, luxury shopping, and franchising marquee international brands in India as the size and scope of the country's e-commerce business grow rapidly.
Tata Cliq leans on premium brands to stand out in e-commerce race
SummaryTen years since it first launched, Tata Cliq has exited some categories like electronics as it sharpens focus on premium brands like American athleisure brand Lululemon and luxury categories such as watches
Tata Cliq, the flagship e-commerce platform of Tata Group, is focusing on premium brands, luxury shopping, and franchising marquee international brands in India as the size and scope of the country's e-commerce business grow rapidly.
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