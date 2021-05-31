NEW DELHI : As the country deals with the grief and struggles brought by the second wave of coronavirus, Tata CLiQ Luxury is urging people to take time out for self healing. The luxury e-commerce platform has collaborated with social media creators and influencers to promote messages of hope, resilience, and strength, encouraging people to take a pause and take some time to heal. The objective is to prioritize community and healing over commerce.

The brand has recently released a video content series called "Time to Heal" across its marketing platforms, in partnership with social media creators such as actor Kalki Koechlin, model turned actor Lisa Ray and independent musician Ankur Tewari. The videos with audio messages by these influencers highlight human emotions such as hope and love through poetry and music.

“We wanted to create a campaign that resonates with our consumer’s current sentiments, reassuring them of a world that is more tranquil and calm within all the chaos caused due to uncertain times. Time to Heal is a manifestation of our commitment to community healing," said Gitanjali Saxena, business head- global luxury at Tata CLiQ Luxury.

The campaign series consists of six videos, with each segment combining spoken verse with whimsical visuals to create a personal, reflective, and hopeful piece. Other influencers that participated in the series include student activist and author Gurmehar Kaur, singer Prabh Deep, and author Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi who wrote and narrated each verse. Visuals have been created in collaboration with visual artist Gaurav Ogale.

About the campaign, Ogale said, “In times where we are enveloped with melancholy, pain and despair, creating something becomes difficult and that's when one needs to align themselves with fellow creators and share the mutual longing for hope, which is what happened very organically with these six incredible minds and the very sensitive team at Tata CliQ Luxury."

Under the series, chosen creators were asked to submit a short message that depicted narratives on emotions that give them strength. The creators touched upon the power of self-love and the comfort in softness poetry, hoping for the community to come together to overcome the sadness.

