Tata CLiQ Luxury plans to add 10 more boutique brands to its portfolio by Jan

Gitanjali Saxena, business head of Tata CLiQ Luxury, said the strategy for the company was to target about 5 million households or 1-2% of the top consumers in India. While she did not disclose how much the luxury portfolio contributes to the entire business of Tata CLiQ, Saxena said that the top brands that retail on their platform get about 15-40% of their entire sales from the website. “Our large digital presence is contributing heavily to their sales. It is a very serious business channel for these companies," she said.