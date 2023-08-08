Tata Cliq Palette opens first offline beauty store

Tata Cliq Palette opens first offline beauty store1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:54 PM IST
The store features a curation of over 1,000 global and homegrown brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, tools, and accessories.
The store features a curation of over 1,000 global and homegrown brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, tools, and accessories.
New Delhi: Tata Cliq Palette, the beauty retail platform under Tata Unistore, on Tuesday announced the opening of its first beauty store in Nexus Seawood Mall in Navi Mumbai.
New Delhi: Tata Cliq Palette, the beauty retail platform under Tata Unistore, on Tuesday announced the opening of its first beauty store in Nexus Seawood Mall in Navi Mumbai.
The retailer also launched its beauty app that directly competes with the likes of Nykaa and Reliance Retail’s Tira.
The retailer also launched its beauty app that directly competes with the likes of Nykaa and Reliance Retail’s Tira.
“Tata CLiQ Palette recognises that everyone’s beauty journey is different. Hence, with the state-of-the-art AI-enabled beauty ID technology, the app personalizes every customer’s experience to match their unique beauty needs. It is a one-stop shop for all things beauty that provides personalized recommendations on beauty products to consumers based on their specific hair and skin types, beauty goals, and more. The brand is extending and enriching this experience further with the opening of its first store in Navi Mumbai," the company said in a statement to the media.
The store is designed by Landor and Fitch. It features a curation of over 1,000 global and homegrown brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, tools, and accessories.
“Tata CLiQ Palette has been born as a result of Tata Group’s ambitious plans in the beauty segment, with a strong vision to build winning beauty brands. As India’s beauty matchmaker, our decision to open a retail store after the launch of our app was a natural progression and signifies a significant step forward in our quest to revolutionize the beauty landscape by becoming India’s largest tech-enabled omni-channel beauty destination. Personalization lies at the core of this vision, not only online but offline as well. Through the fusion of cutting-edge technology and a customer-centric approach, we offer an unparalleled level of personalization," said Gopal Asthana, chief executive officer, Tata Cliq.
Competition in India’s beauty market has intensified after consumption of coloured cosmetics and beauty products has surged. Growth is being witnessed across price points—both global as well as local brands.
The store features AR-led makeup trials and skin analyzer mirrors, enabling customers to virtually try on makeup and receive detailed skin analysis, elevating their shopping experience and ensuring they find their perfect beauty match
Customers can interact with the Cliq squad and professionals at the “Beauty Playground," which offers guidance and education. In addition, the studio features the Palette Beauty Console, which gathers pertinent customer information such as gender, age, and skin type. The store also has a fragrance experience table where customers can explore different fragrance notes.