Tata co wins Parliament project

Tata Projects Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder to build a new Parliament complex, taking a step closer to winning the prestigious contract in the heart of New Delhi.

Tata Projects submitted a bid for ₹861.90 crore, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd bid for ₹865 crore, a government official said on condition of anonymity. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had invited bids for the project, estimating a cost of ₹889 crore.

“It will take a few days for the official letter to come. The bids for the Parliament project were opened on Wednesday, and we received three bids. Tata’s bid emerged as the lowest. We received three bids today, but only two had completed all the requirements. There was no figure quoted in the third bid," the official said on Wednesday.

The tender is being awarded a year after the Union housing ministry announced the plan to build a new Parliament building, construct a new common central secretariat for all ministries and redevelop the grand central vista from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate. The deadline for the redevelopment and construction of the new Parliament building is 2022.

According to the plan, a new triangle-shaped Parliament building will be constructed while the current Parliament building will be redeveloped. The exterior structure of the historic building will be kept intact. The project is expected to be completed in 21 months. The new building will be constructed close to the current Parliament building, which will continue to function. The construction is expected to begin after the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The new building will also accommodate more seats in both its houses, along with offices for all members.

The project is part of the ambitious central vista plan to redevelop the Indian Parliament and surrounding areas in Lutyens’ Delhi. Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt. Ltd will provide design consultancy for the project.

