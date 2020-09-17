Tata co wins Parliament project

According to the plan, a new triangle-shaped Parliament building will be constructed while the current Parliament building will be redeveloped. The exterior structure of the historic building will be kept intact. The project is expected to be completed in 21 months. The new building will be constructed close to the current Parliament building, which will continue to function. The construction is expected to begin after the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The new building will also accommodate more seats in both its houses, along with offices for all members.