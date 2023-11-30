Tata Coffee board approves ₹450 crore investment for capacity expansion of its Vietnam-based facility
Tata Coffee's Vietnam company plans to add additional capacity in the next two years to meet the growing demand for freeze-dried coffee.
Tata Coffee's board of directors, on Thursday, approved the capacity expansion of its Vietnam-based subsidiary firm at an investment of ₹450 crore.
As part of the expansion plan, the board approved the setting up of an additional 5,500 tonne freeze-dried coffee facility in Vietnam, according to Tata Coffee's BSE filing.