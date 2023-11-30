Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tata Coffee board approves 450 crore investment for capacity expansion of its Vietnam-based facility

Tata Coffee board approves 450 crore investment for capacity expansion of its Vietnam-based facility

Livemint

Tata Coffee's Vietnam company plans to add additional capacity in the next two years to meet the growing demand for freeze-dried coffee.

Tata Coffee received approval from its board for the capacity expansion of its Vietnam-based facility

Tata Coffee's board of directors, on Thursday, approved the capacity expansion of its Vietnam-based subsidiary firm at an investment of 450 crore. As part of the expansion plan, the board approved the setting up of an additional 5,500 tonne freeze-dried coffee facility in Vietnam, according to Tata Coffee's BSE filing.

The additional capacity would be created with an investment of $53.3 million (approximately 450 crore). The funding will be sourced from internal accruals and bank financing, said the company in its filing on Thursday.

The current capacity of Tat Coffee's Vietnam company is of 5,000 tonnes. About 96 per cent of the total capacity is under utilisation. The additional capacity which is proposed to be added in next two years aims to cater to growing demand for freeze-dried product, it added.

