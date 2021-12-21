Tata Coffee on Tuesday issued a clarification with respect to the news report of Tata Group likely to lose control over Karnataka tea estate. The company denied the statements made in the said news article, except for specific clarification and confirmation.

Tata Coffee holds around 942.56 acres of land forming part of Glenlorna Tea Estate situated in Kodagu District in Karnataka. “During 2011, the company had applied for a certified copy of the RTC Records from the Revenue Authorities, at which time, it was noticed that the Revenue Authorities had unilaterally carried out changes in the Revenue Records by changing the tenure of the land from 'Redeemed Sagu' to 'Reserve Forest'," it said.

Thereafter, during 2011, the company had filed a writ petition before the High Court of Karnataka seeking various reliefs including the relief in the form of direction to Kodagu District to cause the entries in the RTC, as it existed earlier.

The City Civil Court, Virajpet, which heard the matter since 2013, has passed an Order on 3rd December 2021, wherein the Court has dismissed the suit filed by the company on the ground that it does not have jurisdiction to hear the said suit.

There is no order in the judgement for take over the said land, as wrongly stated in the media news, the Tata Group's subsidiary added.

"As evident from the above facts of the matter, the news item was partially incorrect in terms of stating that the city civil court has ordered taking over the said land from the Company. Thus, this matter is currently having no bearing/impact on the operations/performance of the company and do not attract the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations for disclosures to the stock exchanges," Tata Coffee said in an exchange filing today.

