Tata Group company's Tata Coffee will complete the merger with Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL), and Tata Beverages and Foods Ltd (TBFL) on Monday, the company said in its stock exchange filing on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Record date for determining the shareholder of TCL who will receive the equity shares of TCPL after the demerger and amalgamation is Monday, January 15.

“The Board of Directors of TCL, the Scheme Implementation Committee of the Board of TCPL, and the Board of Directors of TBFL have acknowledged, that the conditions under Clause 29 of the Scheme, including filing of the certified copies of the order with the Registrar of Companies in form INC-28, are duly fulfilled. Accordingly, in terms of the Scheme, the Appointed Date and the Effective Date of the Scheme are January 01, 2024," said the company in its BSE filing on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the scheme will become effective on January 1, 2024, the Company will be dissolved without winding up, and accordingly office of all Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company will be vacated on that date.

“Record Date, for the purpose of determining the shareholders of TCL to whom equity shares of TCPL would be allotted pursuant to the Demerger and the Amalgamation in accordance with Clause 13.1 and Clause 20.1, respectively, is Monday, January 15, 2024," according to another BSE filing released on Thursday, December 28.

(More to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!