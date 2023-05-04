Tata Comm buys video co Switch for $59 mn1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:19 AM IST
The acquisition will help Tata Communications to support Switch’s customers with global reach, while the latter will bring live production capabilities, helping companies to produce high quality immersive content faster
NEW DELHI : Telco player Tata Communications’ Dutch arm has acquired New York-based video production and distribution company The Switch Enterprises LLC for $58.8 million (around ₹486 crore) in an all-cash deal.
