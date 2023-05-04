Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Tata Comm buys video co Switch for $59 mn

Tata Comm buys video co Switch for $59 mn

1 min read . 01:19 AM IST Shubhobrota Dev Roy
HPIL board has already approved the scheme of arrangement and reconstruction between Tata Communications and the company. Photo: Bloomberg

The acquisition will help Tata Communications to support Switch’s customers with global reach, while the latter will bring live production capabilities, helping companies to produce high quality immersive content faster

NEW DELHI :Telco player Tata Communications’ Dutch arm has acquired New York-based video production and distribution company The Switch Enterprises LLC for $58.8 million (around 486 crore) in an all-cash deal.

NEW DELHI :Telco player Tata Communications’ Dutch arm has acquired New York-based video production and distribution company The Switch Enterprises LLC for $58.8 million (around 486 crore) in an all-cash deal.

In December last year, Tata Communications had entered into a pact to pick up 100% stake in The Switch through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V., the company said in a statement.

In December last year, Tata Communications had entered into a pact to pick up 100% stake in The Switch through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V., the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The acquisition will help Tata Communications to support Switch’s customers with global reach, while the latter will bring live production capabilities, helping companies to produce high quality immersive content faster.

Founded in 1991, The Switch Enterprises is a managed services’ providers for live production and video transmission. It produces and delivers live content to any outlet including linear, on-demand and streaming platforms on fiber, satellite or internet.

“Together, we are leveraging the expertise of both companies to bring some never-before-known experiences for fans globally—whether they are playing esports, watching a live tournament or live streaming a concert," said Dhaval Ponda, global head of media and entertainment bus-iness, Tata Communications.

Now, The Switch has joined the media and entertainment services business of Tata Communications under leadership of Ponda, the statement added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shubhobrota Dev Roy

Shubhobrota Dev Roy is a copy editor with Mint. He hails from a small town called Silchar in Cachar district of Southern Assam. He graduated with a bachelors degree in the humanities from Gurucharan College. He also has a masters degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambeshwar University in Haryana. He loves playing cricket, reading horror stories, binge watching shows and exploring new restaurants.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.