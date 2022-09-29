Tata Comm launches 5G centre of excellence in Pune

Tata Communications said it had developed use cases across automotive, metals and mining, airports and seaports, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare sectors
Tata Communications launched a dedicated private 5G global centre of excellence in Pune on Thursday, which will be used as a secure indoor facility to test and conduct trials of industry use cases, the company said in a statement.
Tata Communications said it had developed use cases across automotive, metals and mining, airports and seaports, manufacturing, logistics and healthcare sectors, and will be able to demonstrate private 5G use cases such as automated quality inspection of equipment using video and image analytics, inventory management and asset tracking, warehouse theft detection, AR/VR-based remote worker collaboration, and video-powered retail purchase
The solutions are being tested with robust measures, including Interoperability tests to assess compatibility of the company's private network with different devices and, rigorous monitoring and testing to ensure stable connectivity throughout the test duration.
“5G has the transformative power to be a game changer for all. We are encouraged and excited about leveraging this technology to enable the future of enterprises and economies. Early test results in our Global Centre of Excellence have proved to be very positive providing an evolutionary path towards Industry 4.0 scenarios to varied industries. We believe this Centre is well poised to empower enterprises for a hyperconnected tomorrow," said Mysore Madhusudhan, executive vice president of collaboration and connected solutions.
Tata Communications already has two centres of excellence in Delhi and Mumbai, engaged in designing, building and demonstrating multiple Internet of Things (IoT) use cases, where several use cases of smart streetlights, connected workers, smart utility meters for water, gas and energy, asset tracking, and temperature and humidity sensors, have been showcased.