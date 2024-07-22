Tata Comms gets first batch of Nvidia AI chips, begins internal deployment: MD
Summary
- Select customers will be among the first to get the chips while availability will be increased by the end of the year, says A.S. Lakshminarayanan
Tata Communications Ltd has begun deployment of the first set of artificial intelligence (AI) chips from Nvidia within the company, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) A.S. Lakshminarayanan said in an exclusive interaction, as the digital infrastructure provider invests in building AI capabilities internally.