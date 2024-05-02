Tata Comms raises $250 mn sustainability linked loan
Tata Communications will align all future long-term debt financing with its environmental commitments. The Tata group company is the first in its sector to adopt this framework
Tata Communications has raised $250-million loan from ANZ, DBS and Export Development Canada for five years under the sustainability-linked loan (SLL) framework, chief financial officer Kabir Ahmed Shakir said. The company will look at the framework for long term debt financing and refinancing of existing debt, he said.