Tata Communications announces partnership with Google Cloud. Shares up 10%

Tata Communications on Tuesday announced its partnership with Google Cloud to drive cloud adoption amongst Indian businesses. With this partnership, Tata Communications has further expanded their managed public cloud services portfolio to include capabilities for Google Cloud.

"The partnership between Tata Communications and Google Cloud India will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications’ IZO Managed Cloud," Tata Communications said in a regulatory filing.

As a Google Cloud India Partner, Tata Communications will support organisations with services across infrastructure modernisation, data centre transformation, application modernisation, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments and more.

"With the current global scenario, there is wider recognition for business resilience and agility that cloud enables; most businesses are now beginning to explore a cloud-first model. DevOps, a set of practices that combine software development and IT operations, has become an important requirement for enterprises," company said in a release to the BSE.

Share price of Tata Communications surged over 10% to ₹1,108 a piece at 11.15 am on Tuesday.

