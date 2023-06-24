comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Tata Communications, Baja Auto to Bajaj Finance: These 30 stocks to turn ex-dividend in coming week. Check full list
Tata Communications, Baja Auto to Bajaj Finance: These 30 stocks to turn ex-dividend in coming week. Check full list

 4 min read 24 Jun 2023, 09:32 PM IST Jyoti Banthia

Tata Communications, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd, Bajaj Finance and others will trade ex-dividend next week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.

Image of Cut paper with word Dividend by scissors. Business Finance Concept

Ahead of the opening of the stock market, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend. Tata Communications, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd, Bajaj Finance and others will trade ex-dividend next week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

Here is the list of stocks with their dividend payout details for which they will turn ex-dividend:

For 26 June:

1. Taparia Tools Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 77.5. It will trade ex-dividend on 26 June, 2023.

2. Tata Communications Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 21. It will trade ex-dividend on 26 June, 2023.

For 27 June:

3. Anant Raj Limited Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 0.5. It will trade ex-dividend on 27 June, 2023.

4. Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 15. It will trade ex-dividend on 27 June, 2023.

5. Sagarsoft (India) Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 2. It will trade ex-dividend on 27 June, 2023.

6. Supreme Petrochem Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 7. It will trade ex-dividend on 27 June, 2023.

7. Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 1. It will trade ex-dividend on 27 June, 2023.

8. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 6. It will trade ex-dividend on 27 June, 2023.

9. Welspun India Ltd: The company has declared a dividend of 0.10. It will trade ex-dividend on 27 June, 2023.

For 29 June:

10. SKF India Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 40. The company has set 29 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 29 June, 2023.

For 30 June

11. Aegis Logistics Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 1.25. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

12. Alufluoride Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 2. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

13. Bajaj Auto: The company has declared a final dividend of 140. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

14. Bajaj Finserv Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 0.80. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

15. Baja Holdings and Investment Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 13. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

16. Baja Finance: The company has declared a final dividend of 30. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

17. Bank of Baroda: The company has declared a final dividend of 5.5. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

18. Can Fin Homes Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 2. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

19. Escorts Kubota Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 7. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

20. GlaxoSmithKline Pharma: The company has declared a final dividend of 32. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

21. Greenlam Industries: The company has declared a final dividend of 1.5. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

22. Hitech Corporation Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 1. The company has set 1 July, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

23. Kuantum Papers Ltd: : The company has declared a final dividend of 3. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 Jne, 2023.

24. Maharashtra Scooters: : The company has declared a final dividend of 60. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 Jne, 2023.

24. Nilkamal Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 20. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 Jne, 2023.

25. Nippon Life India AMC: The company has declared a final dividend of 7.5. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

26. Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company has declared a final dividend of 1.53. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

27. Syngene International Ltd: The company has declared a special dividend of 0.75. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

28. Syngene International Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 0.50. The company has set 30 June, 2023 as the record date. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

29. Vaibhav Global Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 1.5. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

30. Welspun Enterprises Ltd: The company has declared a final dividend of 1. It will trade ex-dividend on 30 June, 2023.

 

