Tata Communications, Baja Auto to Bajaj Finance: These 30 stocks to turn ex-dividend in coming week. Check full list4 min read 24 Jun 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Tata Communications, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd, Bajaj Finance and others will trade ex-dividend next week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.
Ahead of the opening of the stock market, market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend. Tata Communications, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd, Bajaj Finance and others will trade ex-dividend next week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.
