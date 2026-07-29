Tata Communications sees $1 bn opportunity in connecting data centres

As data centres proliferate across India, Tata Communications Ltd sees a $1 billion opportunity in connecting them.
“In India alone, we expect a 5x increase in data centre capacity. Data getting connected in these facilities is a necessity, so in some estimates, the intra-data centre connectivity in India could be a $1 billion opportunity,” Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, its managing director and chief executive, told Mint in an interview.
He said the company's goal will be to corner a bigger share of the data centre-to-data centre networking opportunity in the country. "We’re relying on both interconnections between data centres, as well as offering managed network services outside the data centres, to grow. Eventually, we’ll lean on this industry.”
Focus on digital-first clients
Lakshminarayanan, 58, took charge on 20 May for a five-year term after former chief and Tata group veteran Amur S. Lakshminarayanan retired on 13 April.