Tata Communications expands enterprise business via cloud, IoT services

NEW DELHI : Tata Communications Ltd has been expanding its enterprise portfolio by partnering Indian as well as global companies to provide cloud, mobility, video content, and internet-of-things (IoT) services.

The telecom operator has signed up several new enterprise customers in the December quarter. For instance, it has inked a pact with ATP Media for live broadcast of the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments through its global video-connect network.

“We will facilitate super fast transfer of live content from on-site production, over to broadcasters, and onwards to the global tennis audience of ATP Media in over 200 territories," Tata Communications said post Q3 results.

The Tata group company has improved its IZO portfolio, or cloud platform and services, to meet the rising demand for internet connectivity by enterprises globally. This will also help the telco gain market share in places such as the US and Europe, where it lacks fibre connectivity.

Tata Communications has also signed up one of the leading coal mining and refining companies in India that will consolidate its entire information technology (IT) infrastructure comprising hosting, security, and network services under the telco’s IZO private cloud.

The cloud platform will reduce tech costs, on-demand hardware scalability, and enable customers to store, access and use data in a secure manner.

“(Enterprise) customers are rapidly adopting the cloud app, and migrating workloads and apps from in-house data centres to clouds… This is the reason why cloud and security are a big area of focus for us," said AS Lakshminarayanan, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Communications, in a post-earnings investor call.

Besides, Tata Communications has collaborated with South Africa’s MMD Mobility and IoT (MMD) under which the latter will use the telco’s cloud platform to provide connectivity to mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and IoT service providers.

Tata Communications’ integration with regional mobile network operator in Africa will help MMD provide improved connectivity to MVNOs accessing and implementing voice, data and SMS applications for its subscribers, and enterprises for their IoT use cases.

The company will continue to focus on three sectors—aviation, auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs )and semiconductors—for growth in mobility and IoT businesses, said ICICI Securities in a research report.

“In airlines where it (Tata Communications) has won a few contracts. Covid has hit airlines hard, and execution has been pushed. In auto OEMs, which have seen some recovery, the company has won few new customers. And in semiconductors, which is a new segment, it has been pushing new solutions," the brokerage firm said.

Tata Communications’ enterprise segment revenue rose 5.3% year-on-year to ₹2,200 crore in the third quarter, contributing 63% to the global data revenues, up from 62% last fiscal. The enterprise revenue fell 4.1% sequentially due to a seasonally-weak quarter and longer-than-expected customer deals amid the covid-19 pandemic.

“Momentum from our enterprise business is maintained and showing an upward trend…We are witnessing early signs of pick up in enterprise demand but largely the conversion is taking longer than expected," Lakshminarayanan said.

The company is working with customers in India and globally across banking, retail and automobile sectors, and it expects to close a few enterprise deals in the coming quarters.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via