Tata Communications partners Google to ease cloud adoption by enterprises

NEW DELHI : Tata Communications Ltd has partnered Google Cloud to help enterprises adopt such services as companies continue to work remotely amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The Tata group company on Tuesday said its collaboration with Google Cloud will help businesses deploy the services for mordenising infrastructure, transforming data centres, smart analytics, multi-cloud deployments, among others.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

The partnership will provide enterprises ease-of-use coupled with end-to-end services, including cloud architecture planning, workload migration and operational support.

“With this partnership, Tata Communications has further expanded their managed public cloud services portfolio to include capabilities for Google Cloud… The partnership will enable organisations to deploy and access Google Cloud services through Tata Communications’ IZO managed cloud," the company said in a statement.

Tata Communications said IZO, its cloud platform and service, provides the right expertise, infrastructure, and support to drive business growth and improve performance.

Mint on 23 January had reported that Tata Communications has improved its IZO cloud service to meet the rising demand for internet connectivity by enterprises globally.

“It (IZO) provides a comprehensive view of IT resource utilisation (across on-premise, private, Google Cloud), thus, enabling greater control by the customer, resulting in cost efficiencies and improved productivity," Tata Communications said.

Tata Communications will provide a unified cloud management platform with more transparency, control and security of data and applications to organisations that migrate to Google Cloud. It will also support enterprises for information technology (IT) needs.

“The current demands on enterprises to manage and optimise their cloud solutions has never been more important, especially in the wake of covid-19 and our increasing reliance on cloud infrastructure," said Rajesh Awasthi, global head of cloud and managed hosting services, Tata Communications.

The company’s IZO cloud platform will also reduce tech costs, on-demand hardware scalability, and enable customers to store and use data safely.

Shares of Tata Communications surged over 10% to ₹1,118 on Tuesday following the news.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via