Tata Communications Q3 preview: Overall revenue to recover, PAT to decline

"For Tata Communications (TCom), we expect gradual revenue growth recovery to continue, albeit normalising of costs will lead to margins decline QoQ and YoY. The data revenue is expected to grow 2.1% QoQ (up ~10.3% YoY) at ₹3565 crore. The voice revenues are anticipated to continue to remain weak, down 4.7% QoQ (10 % YoY decline) at ₹500 crore. The overall revenue is expected to grow 1.5% QoQ (7.5% YoY) at ₹4497 crore. Data segment margins are expected at 29% (flattish QoQ). Overall margins are expected at 24.9%, down 60 bps QoQ and down 100 bps YoY. Key monitorable : Growth outlook commentary," said ICICI Direct brokerage report.