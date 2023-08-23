Tata Communications to raise up to 1,750 crore via 3-year NCDs

Tata Communications on Wednesday announced to raise up to ₹1,750 crore through the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company will issue 1,75,000 NCDs of face value ₹1,00,000 each aggregating to ₹1,750 crore on private placement basis to eligible investors.

The deemed date of allotment of these NCDs is August 29, 2023 and they will mature after three years from the allotment date.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Tata Communications said in an exchange filing.

In a separate release, Tata Communications also announced the launch of its global, cloud-based 5G Roaming Laboratory (Lab), enabling Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to trial 5G standalone network use cases before introducing the service to their subscribers.

Tata Communications cloud-based 5G Roaming Lab trials the international mobile roaming experience by closely monitoring traffic movement and network usage for giving the highest quality of experience to mobile phone users while roaming.

Its tests get an objective performance assessment across networks, connected in the exchange process while a user is roaming. This also includes onboarding and internet trials on the high-speed, high-reliable and low-latency 5G standalone network.

“By ensuring that the tests can take place across geographies, enhances the flexibility available to MNOs for delivering superior and agile services. Armed with fast and uninterrupted connectivity, this generation will accelerate a lot faster than its predecessors," said Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications.

Tata Communications share price hit a 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock gained as much as 2.81% to a 52-week high ₹1,831.95 apiece on the BSE.

At 12:00 pm, Tata Communications share price was trading 2.19% higher at ₹1,820.95 apiece on the BSE.