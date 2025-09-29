Tata Communications wins ‘multi-crore’ contract to develop digital infrastructure for GSTAT — details here

Tata Communications has announced that it has secured a “multi-crore” contract to develop a comprehensive digital infrastructure for the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT).
The infrastructure will help automate operations, improve transparency, and enhance efficiency by enabling predictive analytics and chatbots, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. Thus, GSTAT will have a future-ready digital ecosystem.
The comprehensive digital solution provided by Tata Communications will span several key technological domains, with integrated management across all of them, including network fabric, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud services, advanced security and video conferencing.
The company will also deploy a secure, scalable, and intelligent digital ecosystem covering LAN, WAN, and SD-WAN for GSTAT, a dedicated appellate body for resolving GST-related disputes. The body has its principal bench in New Delhi and 31 other benches spread across various states of the country.
“Tata Communications has been awarded a strategic project to deliver a comprehensive digital infrastructure - spanning network fabric, IoT, cloud, and security, with unified management across domains – for the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) benches established by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This multi-crore, prestigious win reinforces Tata Communications’ position as a trusted technology partner for mission-critical national initiatives,” the company said in the filing.
The project aims to modernise GSTAT’s operations, leading to faster dispute resolution and improved user experience. The key benefits include:
“This collaboration underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, deep domain expertise, and our customer-centric approach to strengthen India’s digital governance ecosystem. With enhanced transparency and secure infrastructure for institutions like GSTAT, which facilitate resolution for taxpayers, this project aligns perfectly with our purpose of supercharging progress and innovation and with the Government’s vision of Digital India,” said Sumeet Walia, the executive vice president and chief sales & marketing officer of Tata Communications, in a statement.