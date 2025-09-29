Tata Communications wins ‘multi-crore’ contract to develop digital infrastructure for GSTAT — details here

Tata Communications has announced that it has secured a “multi-crore” contract to develop a comprehensive digital infrastructure for the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT).

The infrastructure will help automate operations, improve transparency, and enhance efficiency by enabling predictive analytics and chatbots, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. Thus, GSTAT will have a future-ready digital ecosystem.

Details about the project The comprehensive digital solution provided by Tata Communications will span several key technological domains, with integrated management across all of them, including network fabric, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud services, advanced security and video conferencing.

The company will also deploy a secure, scalable, and intelligent digital ecosystem covering LAN, WAN, and SD-WAN for GSTAT, a dedicated appellate body for resolving GST-related disputes. The body has its principal bench in New Delhi and 31 other benches spread across various states of the country.

“Tata Communications has been awarded a strategic project to deliver a comprehensive digital infrastructure - spanning network fabric, IoT, cloud, and security, with unified management across domains – for the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) benches established by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This multi-crore, prestigious win reinforces Tata Communications’ position as a trusted technology partner for mission-critical national initiatives,” the company said in the filing.

Goals and benefits of the project The project aims to modernise GSTAT’s operations, leading to faster dispute resolution and improved user experience. The key benefits include:

Seamless access: Enable easy and seamless access across all benches of GSTAT nationwide.

Enhanced security: The project will work to fortify data security across the body's entire digital ecosystem.

Simplified user experience: The overall goal is to streamline GSTAT's functions to make it more accessible for users.

