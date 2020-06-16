Tata companies may cut senior managerial pay by 15-20%

MUMBAI : Tata Sons and its group companies are examining the prospect of cutting salaries of key managerial personnel and senior management by about 15-20% to alleviate the impact of the ecoomic slowdown on company balance-sheets. The decision was taken at the Tata Sons board meeting on 5 June, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

While this decision was taken by Tata Sons as the holding company of Tata group companies, it will have to be ratified by individual company boards and respective committees, said the first of the two people quoted above.

“Tata Sons senior management will take about 15-20% pay cut. But as a company it has strength of about 200 employees so the impact will be nominal. The group companies, is where the cost cutting measures are needed and individual companies would need get this passed through their remuneration committees and boards. The appraisal cycles and bonuses for Tata Sons and group companies is also likely to be deferred. But no job cuts have been envisaged at this point," said the second of the two people.

Cost cutting measures will span all operations including marketing, human resources and finance.

A spokesperson for Tata Sons declined to comment on the cost optimisation plans by reducing pay of senior managerial personnel.

However, after the board meeting on 5 June it had ruled out any immediate asset monetisation plan due to the ongoing covid19 crisis.

"Tata Sons is in a strong financial position with adequate cash flows to support the group companies and new growth initiatives. Tata Sons is not looking to monetise its investments to raise capital," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons in a statement on 5 June.

Listed Tata group companies in their results have been pointing out that they are resorting to cost cutting measures, such as reducing employee costs.

Tata Consultancy services (TCS), in its annual report for FY20, said that managerial remuneration had decreased by 15% as a cost optimization measure. Annual remuneration of TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan shrank 16.5% to ₹13.3 crore in 2019-20, compared with the previous fiscal, in view of the economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Post its Q4 results, TCS also said that there will be no increments and a freeze on future hires, although they are honouring the 30,000 plus campus offers already made.

Tata Steel, which is struggling to maintain production levels during the lockdown and is seeking a government bailout for its European operations, said that a decision on pay cuts would be taken by the Board's nominations and remuneration committee. “It therefore will not be appropriate to pre-empt a way forward in the matter," said a spokesperson for Tata Steel in an emailed response.

Tata Motors which reported massive losses for Q4 FY 20 ₹9894 crore at the back of steep fall in vehicles sale will have to resort to bigger cost cutting measures and steeper pay cuts at 25%, said the first person quoted earlier in the story.

While the company has not mentioned layoffs or job losses, the employee cost stands at 11% after the costs to build automobiles. “The company will focus on conserving cash by rigorously managing cost and investment spends to protect liquidity. The company has called out a cost savings program of ₹1,500 crore and a cash improvement program of ₹6,000 crore," the Tata Motors said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Emails sent to Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Consumers and TCS were not answered till press time.

Romita Majumdar and Tanya Thomas in Mumbai contributed to the story.

