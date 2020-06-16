Tata companies may cut senior managerial pay by 15-20%

“Tata Sons senior management will take about 15-20% pay cut. But as a company it has strength of about 200 employees so the impact will be nominal. The group companies, is where the cost cutting measures are needed and individual companies would need get this passed through their remuneration committees and boards. The appraisal cycles and bonuses for Tata Sons and group companies is also likely to be deferred. But no job cuts have been envisaged at this point," said the second of the two people.