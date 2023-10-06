comScore
TCS to consider proposal for equity share buyback on October 11 along with Q2 results

Tata Consultancy Services board of directors will consider the prosposal for equity share buyback during its meeting on October 11

TCS will consider proposal for buyback of its shares along with its Q2 results on October 11 (Bloomberg)Premium
TCS will consider proposal for buyback of its shares along with its Q2 results on October 11 (Bloomberg)

 The board of directors of Tata Consultancy Services will consider the proposal for equity share buyback at its meeting, scheduled to take place on October 11, said the company in its BSE filing on Friday.

Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 04:18 PM IST
