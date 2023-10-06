Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  TCS to consider proposal for equity share buyback on October 11 along with Q2 results

TCS to consider proposal for equity share buyback on October 11 along with Q2 results

Livemint

Tata Consultancy Services board of directors will consider the prosposal for equity share buyback during its meeting on October 11

TCS will consider proposal for buyback of its shares along with its Q2 results on October 11

The board of directors of Tata Consultancy Services will consider the proposal for equity share buyback at its meeting, scheduled to take place on October 11, said the company in its BSE filing on Friday.(Refresh for updates)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 04:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.