OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tata Consulting JV lowest bidder for Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR project at Rs1,111 cr

Joint Venture of Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Consulting Engineers Group Ltd., Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited, PADECO Co. Ltd. has quoted the lowest bid for an amount of 1,111 crores for the work 'Project Management Consultancy Services' for the construction of civil works packages for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project.

Financial bids for the work 'Project Management Consultancy Services for the construction of civil works packages for Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project were opened on Monday.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

According to a release by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, this includes supervision of all 13 civil works packages including Viaducts, Concrete/Steel bridges, Tunnels (Undersea & Mountain tunnels), Civil work of all 12 stations, Maintenance depots, and Training Institute building.

"Joint Venture of Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Consulting Engineers Group Ltd., Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited, PADECO Co. Ltd. has quoted the lowest bid for an amount of 1,111 crores and the tenure of the contract is 96 months," it said.

Two consortium/Joint venture companies-- Nippon Koei Co. Ltd., Oriental Consultants Global Co. Ltd., RITES Ltd. Consortium and Joint Venture of Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Consulting Engineers Group Ltd., Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited, PADECO Co. Ltd were qualified in the technical bid evaluation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout