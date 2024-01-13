Tata Consumer acquires Capital Foods, Organic India
Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) will acquire Capital Foods and Organic India in separate deals. These acquisitions align with TCPL's strategic intent to expand its product portfolio.
New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Friday signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% equity shares of Capital Foods, owner of the brands Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones, and Organic India, a company that sells organic herbal teas and health foods.
