New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products arm of the Tata Group, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tarun N P Varma as the company’s global chief human resources officer.

“In his new role, Varma will primarily be responsible for developing a competitive and compelling employee value proposition (EVP) for TCP’s global organization besides embedding an integrated people agenda to accelerate delivery across all the pillars of TCP’s business strategy," the company said in a statement announcing Varma’s appointment.

Varma will be based in Mumbai and will report to Sunil D’Souza, MD and CEO, Tata Consumer Products.

Varma comes with over two decades of experience, having joined Tata Consumer Products from Shell Plc. where he was vice president, human resources for the Global Technology division. He earlier led the human resource function for Shell Group of Companies in India. Prior to his stint at Shell, he held multiple HR leadership roles across leading multinational corporations such as Vodafone, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, and Nestle.

“We are excited to welcome Tarun to the leadership team at TCP. A strong people agenda which is integrated with our business strategy will be critical in enabling TCP’s transformation journey to become a best in class FMCG company. Tarun’s belief in the power of DE&I, building organization capability and his experience in diverse HR roles across leading companies and sectors will help us further strengthen and accelerate our people agenda" said D’Souza. “We would like to thank Amit Chincholikar who will be moving from TCP, for all his contributions in strengthening our organization and fostering a culture of excellence," he said.

Tata Consumer Products Limited unites the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its portfolio consists of beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+, and Tata Gluco Plus. Its food portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, and Tata Soulfull. In India, Tata Consumer Products reaches over 201 million households.