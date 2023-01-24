Tata Consumer appoints Tarun N P Varma as global CHRO2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:09 PM IST
- Varma will primarily be responsible for developing a competitive and compelling employee value proposition for Tata Consumer’s global organization
New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products arm of the Tata Group, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tarun N P Varma as the company’s global chief human resources officer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×