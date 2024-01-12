Tata Consumer buys 100% stake in Capital Foods for ₹5,100 crore; Details here
The FMCG company said that it would initially acquire 75 percent of the equity shareholding, with the remaining 25 percent to be procured over the next three years.
Tata Consumer Products announced, on January 12, that it has acquired a complete 100% stake in Capital Foods, renowned for marketing products under the brands Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. The transaction, valued at ₹5,100 crore, will be an all-cash deal.
