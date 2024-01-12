Tata Consumer buys 100% stake in Capital Foods for ₹5,100 crore; Details here

Tata Consumer Products announced, on January 12, that it has acquired a complete 100% stake in Capital Foods, renowned for marketing products under the brands Ching's Secret and Smith & Jones. The transaction, valued at ₹5,100 crore, will be an all-cash deal.

"The Board of Directors approved the acquisition of 100 percent of the issued equity share capital of Capital Foods Private Limited. The Company, thereafter, has entered into Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) with the existing promoters and shareholders of the target company to acquire the entire issued equity share capital in a phased manner," said Tata Consumer in an exchange filing.

The FMCG company said that it would initially acquire 75 percent of the equity shareholding, with the remaining 25 percent to be procured over the next three years.

Ching’s Secret holds a dominant position in the Desi Chinese segment across various product categories, including Chutneys, Blended Masalas, Sauces, and Soups. Meanwhile, Smith & Jones is a rapidly expanding brand, specializing in ingredients for in-home preparation of Italian and other Western cuisines.

“We believe this is a good strategic and financial fit. It will open up significant market opportunities in the fast-growing non-Indian cuisines segment, leveraging the sales and distribution platform that we have built. The strong brand recall of Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones coupled with our operational strength across channels makes us extremely confident of driving topline growth and realizing cost synergies," said Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products.

Tata Consumer further said that this acquisition will empower the company to broaden its product offerings and enhance its pantry platform. The combined market size of the categories within which Capital Foods operates is estimated to be ₹21,400 crore.

According to Tracxn data, the company's founder, Ajay Gupta, possesses a 9.45 percent stake in the firm, with the remaining ownership held by private equity funds General Atlantic and Artal Asia.

Projections indicate that Capital Foods is anticipated to achieve a turnover ranging from approximately ₹750 to ₹770 crore in the fiscal year 2024. For comparison, the turnover was ₹706 crore in FY23, ₹574 crore in FY22, and ₹667 crore in FY21.

