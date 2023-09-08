Tata Consumer enters UK cereal market2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 02:19 PM IST
The UK’s breakfast cereal market is estimated to be over $2 billion with over 90% household penetration
New Delhi: Packaged goods company Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL) has taken its Soulfull brand of millet-based cereals overseas through a tie-up with British retail chain Tesco. Soulfull will sell cereals under the Joyfull muesli brand in the UK, where TCPL already has a significant presence through its brands - Tetley tea, Good Earth UK, and Teapigs.