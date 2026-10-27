MUMBAI: Tata Consumer Products Ltd, which sells products ranging from Tetley tea to Himalayan Natural Mineral Water and millet-based products, is seeing its distribution revamp drive growth across more businesses, while boosting core portfolio volumes, managing director and chief executive officer Sunil D’Souza said.
“I think we've unlocked our growth by doing the split and segmented distribution right,” D’Souza told Mint in an interview.
Tata Consumer’s distribution overhaul powers growth in more businesses, says CEO
SummaryA distribution overhaul has helped make growth businesses a key engine for Tata Consumer Products. The company is expanding AI tools across sales and tea production, while price hikes and premium products support growth despite inflation and softer demand.
MUMBAI: Tata Consumer Products Ltd, which sells products ranging from Tetley tea to Himalayan Natural Mineral Water and millet-based products, is seeing its distribution revamp drive growth across more businesses, while boosting core portfolio volumes, managing director and chief executive officer Sunil D’Souza said.
“I think we've unlocked our growth by doing the split and segmented distribution right,” D’Souza told Mint in an interview.
About the Author
Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.
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