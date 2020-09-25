Tata Consumer looks to bid for Coffee Day’s vending biz

The board of Tata Consumer Products has approved a proposal to explore an acquisition of the operation from Coffee Day, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Coffee Day is seeking a valuation of about ₹2,000 crore ($271 million) for the vending machine business, another person said. Coffee Day, the owner of India’s largest coffee chain, has been trying to sell assets to repay lenders after the death of its founder V.G. Siddhartha last year. It had agreed to sell its corporate business park to Blackstone Group Inc.