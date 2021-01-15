Tata Consumer looks to scale its D2C reach

Fast-moving consumer goods companies are increasingly eyeing direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels as urban Indians warm to the idea of shopping online for their daily needs.

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), which sells Tetley Tea and Sampann brand of spices and pulses, already has Tata Nutrikorner.com, a platform it set up as a pilot in September 2019 for online shopping.

The company could now add more offerings and scale the platform, said Sushant Dash, president, packaged beverages (India, Bangladesh and Middle East) at TCP.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

He said the company is looking at ways to add more of its beverages’ portfolio onto a direct-to-consumer platform. “So, we are looking at that and evaluating the options in terms of how it works for the beverage part of it," said Dash.

TCP has a portfolio of beverages including Tata Tea, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand and Himalayan Water.

More companies are looking at e-commerce stores to upgrade their D2C initiatives. The need for such efforts has picked up post the outbreak of the pandemic as companies try to ensure and extend online connect with consumers, said analysts tracking the sector.

The move helps brands not only with sales but also build brand awareness. “Companies can also reserve more premium, exclusive online products for their own websites to build salience and even roll out subscription models wherever possible," said Saurav Chachan, engagement manager at consulting firm RedSeer.

Even though online sales of groceries are a small part of the overall retail trade, covid has pushed companies to look at several trade channels as the pandemic resets consumer behaviour.

Sales via e-commerce contributed to 3.1% of FMCG sales by value in the third quarter of calendar year 2020, market researcher Nielsen said in an earlier report. This is largely derived from sales on marketplaces.

“Very clearly there is growth that is happening in terms of the digital world, people are getting more and more comfortable shopping online, we are clearly seeing that growth happening. Now, one needs to obviously examine and look at the viability and whether it makes sense for our brands to have a direct-to-consumer channel. It is work in progress," said Dash.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via