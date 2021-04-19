New Delhi: Tata Consumer Products (TCP) on Monday announced the appointment of Deepika Bhan as the company’s new president, packaged foods, India, effective 27 April. Bhan takes over from Richa Arora who is moving on from the company.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd houses a range of food and beverage brands of the Tata group under one umbrella. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, a range of pulses and spices under Tata Sampann and breakfast cereal brand Soulfull.

Bhan joins TCP from Hindustan Unilever where she was the global brand director, haircare for South Asia. She has also worked for companies like Tata Motors and PepsiCo and done stints in departments as varied as sales, customer marketing, media as well as in roles in brand and category/ P&L.

“We aspire to build this business through agility, innovation and strengthening our brands," said Sunil D'Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products while welcoming Bhan.

Bhan said Tata Group is “an organization which is purpose led and built on strong values."

TCPL, with an annual turnover of ₹10,000 crore, has operations in India and international markets.

In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 200 million households.

More recently, Tata Consumer Products also announced the appointment of Puneet Das as president for its packaged beverages business in India and South Asia. Das was earlier senior vice president, marketing for the India beverages business at the company. TCP sells beverages under Tata Tea, Himalayan water, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand brands in India and overseas. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world

Das took over from Sushant Dash who was recently named chief executive officer for coffee chain Starbucks in India.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.